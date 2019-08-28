When this article picks up we find Josh and Elijah on the search for warthogs.
SOUTH AFRICA – The next morning the plan was to head back to Tom’s place and continue to try our luck at blesbok. Lon would do the same for gemsbok and this time he would not only have his PH, Dolf, he would also have Reinardt who was John’s PH. As we drove onto the property a whopper of a warthog ran out in front of our truck. Tom stopped to look at the pig as he trotted off. I mentioned to Tom I’d shoot that pig. He had me get in the back of the truck for the rest of the ride to the lodge, but we didn’t see that warthog the remainder of our hunt. Even though warthogs are plentiful in this part of South Africa they are very elusive, rarely offering a shot opportunity over a few seconds.
We proceeded to look for blesbok and about a half hour later we drove around a corner to see a herd of gemsbok. I was watching the large, long horned animals when Tom motioned out of the driver side window to our left. When I looked I saw the front half of a large tusked warthog standing around 60 yards away. I quickly grabbed the shooting bag and set up for a shot from the roof of the truck. This was the only time on this trip I had difficulty finding the animal in the scope. As I was trying to find him in the scope Tom opened his door and stood looking over the roof of his truck with his binoculars. He encouraged me to quickly find the pig in my scope as he was a good one and would run off soon.
Lucky for me the warthog was fixated on something out in front of him, maybe the gemsbok, and stood like a statue. I found him in the scope and placed the crosshairs on his shoulder before squeezing the trigger. “Click” was all I heard. I quickly worked the bolt and out came the undischarged round. The firing pin struck the primer, but the bullet did not fire. This was very surprising, because it was the 19th round out of 20 we used and the only one that didn’t fire. I tried to find the pig again in the scope and once again had difficulty, but was able to see him still statue like in the scope.
For the second time I found his front shoulder in the crosshairs and squeezed the trigger. This time the rifle fired and the pig did a quick 180 and ran off. He looked like he was hit, but when we went to where he stood we only found a few drops of blood. We followed the few drops and his spoor, which was easy for the tracker to follow because it appear the pig had a broken leg, for about 150 yards before finding the old boar. We only found a few drops of blood along the way and when we found the warthog we saw the bullet hit him in the shoulder and passed through. When telling the story of this hunt to everyone later, they were all surprised the pig stood there for so long. To be honest I was too.
It was still very early in the day so we dropped the warthog off at the skinners area and headed back out in search of blesbok for Elijah. We drove for about an hour before I spotted a small herd of blesbok laying under a tree in the bush 70 yards away. Later Elijah mentioned he couldn’t believe I spotted them in the thick bush. We stopped the truck, but Elijah wasn’t able to get a shot through the bush. Tom had us get down to try to put a stalk on the herd. We started off on the two-track paralleling the herd. We only went 40 yards before Tom found a shooting lane back to the herd, and standing in the shooting lane was a mature ram.
Tom stopped and set up the shooting sticks as he glassed the ram. As Tom did this Elijah placed the rifle on the sticks and found the blesbok in his scope. After a few seconds of looking at the ram Tom told Elijah to take him. The blesbok was quartering away when Elijah let the bullet fly. Instantly we could see the bullet hit its target as the ram dropped in his tracks. Tom was so excited he gave Elijah a hug before shaking his hand. Elijah was excited for his trophy and for the fact he shot four times and had four animals down.
When we returned to the lodge and skinning shed Tom asked Elijah if he would be willing to shoot a warthog for meat. He told us he needed meat for the workers on his property. Elijah agreed to help out and then we were told he would be using a .22 long rifle. I questioned how that was going to work on a warthog when Tom explained we would be sitting at a waterhole and Elijah was to make a head shot. He used the warthog I shot earlier in the day to show shot placement, after which we drove to a hide at a waterhole.
About twenty minutes into the sit we spotted a kudu cow and bull, but they didn’t come into the water. Shortly after the kudu walked off a sow came into the water. Elijah got set up and placed the crosshairs on the pigs’ ear. At the crack of the .22 the warthog dropped and Tom’s employees had some additional meat. This was our last day in this area.