GLADWIN COUNTY – The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2019, and American Legion Auxiliary Gladwin County Unit 171 is planning to celebrate.
The American Legion Auxiliary was founded in 1919 to support the mission of The American Legion. Following the formation of The American Legion, several existing women’s organizations wanted to become affiliated with the Legion. Instead of joining with a preexisting group, the Legion decided to build a new organization from the ground up made up of those most closely associated with the Legion. In less than one year, 1,342 local units of the American Legion Auxiliary were formed in 45 states. Today, the ALA has nearly 600,000 members and more than 8,000 units nationwide. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans.
All ALA units will be celebrating the 100 years centennial from now until their national convention in August, 2020. A local celebration for Unit 171 will be announced at a later date.
Gladwin County Unit 171 is excited to welcome new members. If you would like information on membership eligibility, please contact Diana Mella, Unit 171 President, by calling 989-640-0109 or by email to unit171ala@gmail.com.