I am once again excited to be asked to work with the adult education at Our Lady of Hope Parish. Our new pastor suggested that we use the United States Catholic Catechism for Adults as our text and I’m so glad that he did. Even though I have been practicing catholic christian for all my life, I am humbled by how ignorant I am of my faith. I have to admit that I have so much to learn.
The third lesson in the text was about proclaiming the Gospel. In that lesson, St. John XXIII made these suggestions, and gave this advice. First, he said that we should be filled with hope and faith and not prophets of doom. We need to be positive because God loves us and wants only good things for us. Secondly, we need to find new ways of sharing our faith and sharing it well. Thirdly, we ought to learn more and more about our faith. We can only share what we have received and know. Fourth, he admonished us to be merciful, to forgive and be forgiven. We are all sinners, not to be condemned, but forgiven. Fifth, he stated that we need to seek unity among all people of all denominations and faiths, knowing that, despite of our differences, we have all been created by God and have a sibling-hood with all peoples.
I was happy to, once again, be reminded that as christians, we are to be filled with hope and joy, knowing that ultimately God is in charge and that we have only to cooperate with him to make the world and ourselves a better place.
May I suggest that at this election season, we step back and ask ourselves what issues are really important to us so that we can see what really matters. For me, the issues of human dignity, such as abortion and doctor assisted suicide, racism, education, caring for those less fortunate, health care, second amendment rights and the first amendment rights are always a priority. I don’t like the accusing politicians do of each other. Tell me what your plans are and how you will carry them out. Be civil. There is too much at stake to wastes our time with taring each other down. Pray. Vote your conscience.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”