We are well into the Advent Season, and I want to share some personal thoughts. As you already know this is time that we prepare to celebrate the coming of Jesus at Christmas.
We do this through prayer, pondering the Bible, repairing broken relationships, examining our consciences, confessing our sins, going to church, and doing good works so that we are ready. Just as many of us prepare by buying gifts, preparing festive foods, sending cards, decorating our homes and yards, we take the time to prepare our hearts and spirits for Jesus coming into our lives.
We often speak of two comings. We celebrate the coming of Jesus two thousand years ago, but we also think of and prepare for the second coming of Jesus at the end of time.
How often do we hear, “Jesus is soon coming, and I can’t wait?” However, these are not the only times Jesus comes to us. As Catholics and as some other denominations believe, Jesus comes to us in Holy Communion, the other sacraments, in other people, and that Jesus is present to us each and every day and moment of our lives.
Why wait for Christmas or the second coming? Why not respond to Jesus’ invitation now? Jesus, the Son of God, gave himself to us two thousand years ago, by becoming one of us in everything but sin. He will come again at the end of time. In the meantime, why not accept his invitation to relationship with you now.
Giving ourselves to Jesus is not a onetime thing like Baptism. It is something we can do over and over again, as we turn to him in prayer and gratitude. There is nothing to keep you from daily turning to God and accepting his love for you and for you to give yourself to him in return.
Advent and every day of our lives is a good time to enjoy the presence of God. One of my favorite prayers is, “Jesus, as you freely give yourself to me, I freely give myself to you. I want to be united with you, always. Do with me as you will.” Would you pray that with me, now?
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”