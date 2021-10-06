I settled into my “Comfy Chair” to take a nice evening nap. Evening naps for me set up my nighttime sleep by getting rid of the day’s issues that I might keep me awake when I’m trying to sleep. I just completed watching the local and evening news. I thought back to the days of Walter Cronkite and how I felt after he closed the show with, “and that’s the way it is!” I remember feeling that all was good, even though, at times, there was a lot going on.
The Bay of Pigs invasion, Khrushchev pounding the table with his shoe, and the 13 days surrounding the standoff with Russia about placing missiles in Cuba. There were a lot of nail-biting issues at that time also. As I attempted to fall asleep, today’s current events began to swirl around in my head. What is different about today? Why do many of us feel that the world is out of control today? Was it in control in the past?
We live in an age of information explosion and 24-hour news cycles on multiple television and streaming channels. Newspapers have been diminished due to the tsunami of news and opinion shows. During the Cronkite days, the news reported the news. Today, all the news shows, newspapers seem to have an agenda that they are promoting. News reporters are often treated like stars and have a great deal of influence. News media appears to have a set of talking points that are spoken word for word.
The challenge is for most people when what is being told to us is opinion and talking points, is finding out what the truth is.
I began wishing for a return to sourced reporting of fact, but that’s old-fashioned thinking like many things. I admit I’m old-fashioned. The crux of most issues is that we are moving very fast and not looking at history to see its impact on outcomes; in fact, we seem to be destroying history! It’s like the Titanic speeding along the ocean, not looking at the past and the outcome of hitting an iceberg because it was thought to be unsinkable.
Knocking down statues from our history, disregarding fundamental financial truths, military actions, mandates that may not be based in law, firing people that do not comply with mandates, closing our economy, creating hyper-inflation, paying people not to go to work...help! In my observations, it is causing a lot of anxiety, worry and may result in panic!
So how do I, sitting in my “Comfy Chair,” deal with the tornadic swirl of events that we are bombarded with seemingly minute by minute? An essential life truth is that worrying and anxiety does not help whatever issue one is dealing with. It generates stress, high blood pressure and may have a negative your health. How can one take positive action on any of the issues that are creating sleepless nights?
Get involved! Attend meetings with local, state, and federal legislatures. Let them know your concerns. Write your politicians a letter, thank them for their service and discuss your issues and solutions if you have any. The silent majority can no longer be silent. Inaction is an action.
Catastrophes, wars, disease, negative politics are going to happen. In today’s world, it is in front of us 24 hours a day. We can control how we handle these assaults. We can choose to deal with them, take appropriate action, or at times just shut off the television and enjoy peace and quiet. Many can pray, meditate or just take your dog for a walk. I feel much better now. Time for my nap!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 09/28/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.