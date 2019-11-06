Guest contributed By Linda Cabose
GLADWIN – Veterans Day is a day for expressing gratitude. On Nov. 11, America will pay tribute to members of the armed forces both living and dead who served to protect the freedom that gives us the joy, the peace and the right to dream. Through gratitude we affirm that there are good things in the world – gifts and benefits that come from outside ourselves.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the volunteer staff of the Helping Hands Mission in Beaverton received a gift of gratitude from a local veteran who wanted to express his thanks for food assistance for himself and other veterans in Gladwin County. Tim Stoll graduated from Beaverton High School in 1982, and earned a college degree in business in 2009. An army veteran, Tim served three years of active duty and three years of inactive duty before being diagnosed with Parkinson’s and MS. In spite of his disabilities, Tim has reached out to help other veterans to get food, find shelter, and get to doctor appointments. In addition to the shortage of affordable housing, livable income, and access to health care, a large number of displaced or at risk veterans live without family or social support networks. When Tim delivers a food box, he is making a home visit. Some of those he visits are homeless. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 76,000 veterans sleep on the streets every night.
Tim’s passion for service is motivated by his gratitude for the help the Mission provides to those whose basic needs are not being met.
When Tim delivered a Kentucky Fried Chicken Dinner with all the trimmings to the Helping Hands Mission staff, he said it was because he wanted to give back to those whose help makes a difference in the lives of so many. A friend of Tim’s identified only as Kathy K, baked special thumb print cookies for the Mission staff to top off their surprise chicken dinner lunch.
Gratitude has transformational effects on people’s lives. It’s good for our bodies, minds and relationships. The first year anniversary of Veterans Day was Nov. 11, 1919. On Nov. 11, 2019, let us remember the more than 19 million living American veterans and demonstrate an attitude of gratitude for their service.