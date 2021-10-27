Some people ask me why I have such a passion for napping. There are so many health benefits to napping is one reason, of course. The key to my passion for napping is the rejuvenating effects that napping has.
I do not have to nap on any given day. Some days my schedule does not lend itself to taking a nap, unlike Winston Churchill who insisted on scheduling his nap every day. Albert Einstein took power naps frequently. He would hold a spoon in his hand, and when the spoon hit the table he was sitting at, he would wake up refreshed. Napping increases productivity. In Japan, they recommend napping at work instead of gulping down energy drinks or caffeinated drinks.
On Sundays, I take a nap after going to church. One of my ministries is that I sing with the choir or as cantor every week. When I get home, I will play with my dogs or take a walk and then take a quick nap. 20 minutes is the appropriate time lenth for my naps. I wake up feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to take on the next project.
This Sunday, I came home, threw the ball for my dogs, and took my nap. Next, I did a couple of small projects around inside the house. Then I had lunch, watched TV, and then headed out to cut the grass down for winter and pick up leaves. After I finished that, I ran the dogs outside, and we went into the family room and took a quick nap together.
According to the PEW Research Center, 34 percent or a third of the US population takes a nap on any given day. 34 percent of employers allow a nap during work hours, probably because they take a nap also. A power nap is between 10 and 20 minutes. Longer naps are not preferred, as they may disrupt nighttime sleeping. One study showed that our bodies are programmed to need sleep from 1-3 p.m.
Eighty-five percent of mammals are polyphasic sleepers; they love to take naps. March 19 is National Napping day! A Greek study has shown that those who nap twice a week reduce coronary heart disease by 12 percent. Siesta is a Spanish word meaning “midday rest.”
After waking up from our 20 minute nap, the dogs and I go out for a brisk 50 minute walk. Not sure how far we go, the pups take a lot of breaks for sniffing, marking, and making deposits that I pick up along the way. Napping is indeed a lifestyle that enhances one’s performance and enjoyment of living. Hmmm, I think it’s time for a nap in my “Comfy Chair!”
