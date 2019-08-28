I love mid-summer naps! The temperature swings so much in Mid-Michigan, that you can experience at least three different “Napstyles” all in one day. “The Morning Nap”, after hitting a low of 48 degrees about 6 a.m., the house is chilled, and after breakfast, that means grab a throw blanket to snuggle up in your “Comfy Chair” and get ready for a cool, refreshing nap. “The Afternoon Nap” by afternoon the temperature is up to about 84 degrees. Right on the bubble for turning on the air-conditioning. If you do decide to open up your bank account and turn the air on, you can grab a massive throw to keep you warm from the Arctic onslaught of cold air blasting you from above. C’mon who keeps their air thermostat set to 75 or 78 to conserve energy? My brother, Larry’s house, was freezing all the time and he lived in Texas! When you came into the house after a dip in the pool, you developed goosebumps from the deep freeze. Consumers Energy offers a plan that if you keep your AC off when the day is hottest, you get a small price break. Of course, when the day is hottest is when you want your AC on.
If you do not put on the AC, then you can either cover up with a sheet or just go uncovered if the screens are working to keep the pests out. “The Evening Nap” Either the AC will be performing at freezing temperature or if you did not put the AC on, the muggy evening air can weigh you down, and your face can melt into your pillow. Your pillow becomes essentially a bounty towel roll to mop up the sweat off your brow.
If you take all three naps in one day: The “NapTrifecta” so to speak, you will have achieved level 2 of the twelve levels leading up to “Naptopia!” (Yes “Naptopia, NapTrifecta, and Napstyle are real words! I just invented them!) Tibet has its “Dalai Lama and “Naptopia has Rip Van Winkle & Einstein. Sadly, I am often awakened from my naps to do a chore or to go out and interact with the world. And I don’t suggest that I am a “Genius,” but napping is truly nature’s way to rejuvenate the spirit and refresh the body. Many academic studies have shown increased productivity in the workplace that allows naps. Albert Einstein is well known to have taken multiple naps in a day. History has shown that he came up with some great ideas, of course, it’s all as relative as E=mc2 is the most famous formula in physics. It is often referred to as the Theory of Mass-Energy Equivalence. Most people know that Albert Einstein developed it, but few have any idea what it means. Essentially, Einstein came up with a relationship between matter and energy. His genius realized that matter can be turned into energy and energy into matter. This equation is really a “Nap-Hypothesis”: Energy =Two to four consistent naps per day. Energy can be turned into matter and matter can be turned into energy, but without a nap, it doesn’t really matter!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 2019 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com