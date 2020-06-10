90th Birthday

On the first day of summer, June 21, 1930, a very special person was born. Wanda (nee Fanslau) Ogg, will be celebrating her 90th birthday this year. Due to COVID-19, the family will be unable to have a party for her but would still like to do something for her. The family asks that you send her a card for her birthday. Please address all cards to 5332 Sullivan Rd., Gladwin, MI 48624. 

