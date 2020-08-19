GLADWIN COUNTY – The final round of the Gladwin County Animal Photo Challenge has taken place, in which, 4H members who have missed out on their participation in the Gladwin County Fair this year participated with their animals.
The three winners of the contest are Justin Bailey as the Grand Champion with his pigs, Fire Cracker and Sparkler. Justin has been showing animals for 9 years and will be awarded with $1,000 for his placement. The Reserve Champion is Bryar Pollard with her pigs, Johnny and June. This would have been Bryar’s third year showing at the Gladwin County Fair and she will be awarded with $500 for her placement. Riley Sprague is the Reserve Runner-Up Champion with her bunny, Loki. Loki is the former Grand Champion rabbit from the 2018 Gladwin County Fair. Riley will be awarded with $250 for her placement.
The Gladwin County Record & Clarion would like to congratulate each of the winners of the contest as well as all of those who participated in the 2020 Gladwin County 4H Animal Photo Challenge. The Record would also like to thank the many local sponsors who made this contest possible.