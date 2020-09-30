GLADWIN COUNTY – Grand Champion of the Gladwin County 4-H Photo Challenge contest, Justin Bailey, Runner-up, Bryar Pollard and Reserve Runner-up, Riley Sprague have each stopped into the Record & Clarion office for their awarded checks as a result of their placement in the contest.
Grand Champion, Justin Bailey was awarded with a $1,000 check, Runner-up Bryar Pollard with a $500 check, and Reserve Runner-up, Riley Sprague with a $250 check.
Local 4-H Program Coordinator, Melissa Preston also stopped into the Record & Clarion office and received a $400 donation check to go toward the 4-H program.
James and Justin Bailey would like to thank all of their buyers for their 2020 4-H swine projects.
“It hasn’t been easy with the unfortunate cancelation of our local fair,” said Beth Bailey, mother of James and Justin. “But with dedicated business, friends and family, their projects have been sold.”
The Bailey family would like to thank, from the bottom of their hearts, Toby and Autumn Kroening, Thirlby Automotive Traverse City, Randy’s Plumbing, and the Sugar Shack.
Each of the three winners enjoyed the contest this year, however, they are hoping for a traditional fair next year. The Record & Clarion would like to thank all of the 4-Hers who participated in the contest and wish everyone the best of luck for next year.