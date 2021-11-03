Gladwin
The Century 21 Northland office held a grand opening event on Thursday, Oct. 28 at their new location in downtown Gladwin. Light refreshments and some food was available to those who helped celebrate the opening. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Jenna Dollinger-Smith officially announcing the opening of the business.
Todd and Sandy Jansen, Broker Owners and Sandy Meyer, Broker Manager, are excited to be a part of the growing community. Sandy Meyer is a resident of Gladwin, and is proud to call the area home and to assist with agents in providing clients access to award winning real estate services.
With over 75 years of experience, this trio is excited to expand their services into the Gladwin market. With a team of professional, highly motivated, local expert realtors, who enjoy helping clients with buying and selling property along with their experienced administrative support staff, the Century 21 Northland team prides themselves on the service they provide their customers.
Century 21 Northland specializes in buying and selling a multitude of property types including land, waterfront, cabins, and year-round homes. The realtors will look out for your best interest and bring the latest state of the art technology to make the process of buying and selling easier for you.
In addition to the new Gladwin office, Century 21 Northland has additional locations including, Houghton Lake, Roscommon, Higgins Lake, Grayling and Gaylord. For more information about Century 21 Northland, stop by their new office at 101 E. Cedar Ave. in Gladwin or call 989-426-1801.