Harrison
The Veterans Transportation Network, in coordination with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), is staffed by volunteers who drive sick and disabled veterans to VA medical facilities for treatment.
Clare County Veterans Services (CCVS) is fortunate to host two vans for this purpose. The officetransports veterans from Clare, Gladwin, Midland and Isabella counties, and takes them toSaginaw, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek or Detroit VA Medical Centers free of charge.
For CCVS to continue offering this critical service to area veterans, there is a need to replace one ofthe existing vans. A grant from the DAV will cover half the cost of a new van, but CCVS is responsiblefor raising the remaining amount.
The process of getting a replacement van takes nearly a year, so to ensure that a new van is delivered by fall 2022, CCVS needs to raise $14,000 by September 30, 2021.
Please consider making a tax-deductible donation toward the cost of the new van. Any amount willhelp continue providing this critical service to area veterans.
All checks should be written to Clare County Veterans Services-DAV VAN and mailed to 225 W. Main St., Harrison, MI 48625, or donations may be made online with credit card at www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/4333.
For more information, please call Karl Hauser, CCVS Director, at 989-539-3273. Clare County Veterans Services would like to thank the community for their continued support.