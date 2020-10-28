GLADWIN COUNTY – Carla Long has been serving the area as a Disaster Case Manager as part of the Long Term Disaster Recovery Group for those in need of help with disaster relief assistance from the May flood. Carla has helped many flood victims with filing, applying, and registering with FEMA and SBA for financial aid and loans as well as keeping those individuals updated on the processes as well as helping with additional funding possibilities.
Currently, Carla is working with flood victims from an office in the Beaverton Activity Center. She is offering assistance with anything relating to the May disaster that victims may need including where to aquire food, provisions, volunteer help, etc. If you are in need of assistance with disaster relief, contact Carla Long at 989-598-4315.