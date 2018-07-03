GLADWIN/CLARE – If you’re considering running for your local school board, here’s your chance to learn what it’s all about. The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District, in coordination with the Michigan Association of School Boards’ Get On Board campaign, will host a workshop on July 11 for all potential board members in Clare and Gladwin counties.
The workshop, hosted by Debbie Stair, Assistant Director of Leader Development, MASB, will take place at the Clare-Gladwin RESD at 4041 E. Mannsiding Rd. in Clare.
The campaign is designed to find more civic-minded, student-focused individuals to run for board of education seats. You’re invited to come hear what serving on a local school board entails, the process for filing and more.
For more information, contact CGRESD’s Elaine Reinke at ereinke@cgresd.net.