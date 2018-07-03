GLADWIN – The volunteers of MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin invite women golfers of all skill levels to participate in the 51st Annual Doe Day golf fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Gladwin Heights Golf Course, 3551 W. M-61, Gladwin.
The four-person, 18-hole scramble begins with registration and a continental breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. A golf cart, lunch, special contests, raffles and prizes are also included. The cost is $220 per team.
The event offers the opportunity to support a fundraiser while enjoying a fun day on the golf course with friends. Over the past 50 years, Medical Center volunteers have raised more than $500,000 to provide funding for needed equipment and items to benefit patient care, comfort and service.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, including a lunch sponsorship at $350, which includes a company sign with logo in the dining area and recognition during the awards presentation. Additional sponsorship opportunities include a double hole sponsorship at $175, which includes signage at the tee and green of the same hole, a hole sponsorship at $100, which includes signage at the tee box and cart sponsorship at $50, which includes signage on the golf cart.
Anyone interested in registration, sponsorship information or more event details, please contact Donna Alward at 989-233-1809.