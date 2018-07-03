GLADWIN COUNTY – A Mushroom Log Workshop will take place at the Gladwin Farmers Market on Friday, July 6, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Join the Gladwin Conservation District to learn about mushroom cultivation and make your very own shiitake mushroom logs.
Mushrooms are a delicious and nutritious food source and can be grown on a variety of materials. Shiitake logs are a perfect addition to any garden and require little upkeep.
Each participant will be able to make and take home a mushroom log that will produce mushrooms for approximately three years.
Pre-registration is required and a recommended $15 donation covers the cost of included supplies. Call Nia Becker at 989-539-6401 or email at nia.beck er@macd.org to register.