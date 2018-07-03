WEST BRANCH – The Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post is pleased to announce a Citizens’ Academy, which will start Sept. 4 and end Oct. 23, 2018. The eight week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the West Branch Post and East Tawas Detachment.
The eight week academy will meet at the Ogemaw County Annex building on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Individuals who are interested in attending the Citizens’ Academy should contact Community Service Trooper Shane Noble of the West Branch Post at 989-345-0955 to receive an application. You may also stop in at the West Branch Post to pick one up. Candidates applying must be 21 or older to apply. Deadline for application is Aug. 15, 2018.