GLADWIN COUNTY – Junior Achievement (JA) of North Central Michigan has begun their annual community fundraising campaign for Gladwin County. The financial goal of the Gladwin County Community Campaign is $7,000 and will be achieved through the generosity of local businesses and individuals. During the campaign, the JA staff and members of the Gladwin County JA Board of Directors will contact potential donors to not only raise money to help fund Junior Achievement programs, but also to raise awareness of the impact JA is having in Gladwin County.Last year, 750 students were served in Gladwin County schools with financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs; this year’s goal is to increase that reach to 875 students. “My 7-year-old son Philip loves Junior Achievement! It is teaching him about financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills by playing games and doing other fun classroom activities. Please help support this amazing program in our Gladwin Community Schools”, stated Jessica Aman of Edward Jones and the Gladwin County JA Board of Directors. Now in its 100th year, Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to teaching K-12 students about money management, business concepts and work-readiness skills with hands-on activities as they bridge the business world to the classrooms. For further information, or to donate you may contact Junior Achievement of North Central Michigan at 989-631-0162 or by visiting their website at janorthcentralmi.org