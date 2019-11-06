LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring November as Homeless Awareness Month.
“I am a proud life-long Michigander who is dedicated to making this state a great place to live for everyone. Right now, Michigan has far too many people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness” said Whitmer. “This is why I am proud to proclaim November as Homeless Awareness Month to raise awareness of this issue and to ensure that all Michiganders have a comfortable, safe, and warm place to call home.”
Many dedicated organizations in our state continue to make a difference in the lives of many homeless citizens in our community. However, more than 65,000 citizens throughout Michigan experienced homelessness in 2018. The number of families affected by homelessness or are at-risk of having inadequate or unstable housing continues to be a significant community issue.