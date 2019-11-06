BEAVERTON – On Nov. 11, the Beaverton Rural Schools, K-12 grade students will present a Veterans Day program at the Jr./Sr. High School gym at 1 p.m. with a reception prior at 12:30 p.m. They invite all veterans and their families to attend. There will be musical performances with the High School Band and the Jr./Sr. High School Choir, as well as a performance with the first, second, and third grade students. Fifth and sixth grade students will be doing a sound off. There will also be artwork on display in the hallways created by the Elementary School students and organized by Denette Kranz. Guest speaker is Master Sergeant, Dustin Hemmingway, who is retired from the United States Air Force. Superintendent Joseph Passalacqua will be hosting the event as the Master of Ceremonies.