BEAVERTON – BHS Football Practice begins on Monday, August 12, at the BHS Practice Field. Practices will take place Mondays-Fridays from 4-8:30pm during the Pre-Season. Times are subject to change based on conference meetings and/or scouting responsibilities (as noted in the Parent Meeting Packet).
In order to practice, players must have an up to date athletic physical. Players will need their cleats, helmets, and mouthguards for the first two days of practice. If players do not have a helmet, they should report early to the first practice in order to be fitted for one. Mouthguards can be purchased for $1 at practice. Players should bring indoor shoes in case of inclement weather.
Call/text Aaron Seiser with any questions/concerns (989-965-9382). Parents and players can also use our Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/School/Beaverton-Beavers-Football-423133947770939/) and/or Twitter Page (https://twitter.com/BeaveFootball) to ask questions and keep up to date with Beaverton Football.